Clubs in crisis as Champions Boat League goes off track in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA / KOTTAYAM : Every July, the serene waterways connected to the picturesque Vembanad backwaters come alive with the vibrant sounds of ‘vanchipattu’ as teams gear up to compete in the world’s largest team sport - snake boat racing. For the residents of Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, which span across Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, snake boat racing, or ‘Vallam Kali’, holds a special place in their hearts.
Furthermore, boat racing is a significant cultural event in Kerala that captivates people from all corners of the globe. Recognising the pride of Kuttanad and the tourism potential of boat racing, the Kerala Tourism Department introduced the Champions Boat League (CBL) in 2019, inspired by the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This initiative aimed to elevate the sport to new heights and showcase the rich tradition and competitive spirit of snake boat racing to a global audience.
However, six years later, the CBL finds itself in troubled waters, with the government suspending yet another event this year due to the landslide in Wayanad. This marks the third time the CBL has been suspended, with previous instances being in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. The recurring cancellations, along with other organisational challenges, have caused confusion among participants, creating uncertainty surrounding the future of the event.
During its launch, the state government had high hopes for the event, projecting it to become a Rs 150 crore extravaganza within five years, complete with live telecasts and lucrative sponsorship deals. Ticket sales and sponsorships were expected to generate Rs 20 crore in revenue, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000.
The event was designed as a four-month-long competition featuring nine teams competing in 12 segments, starting with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) at Punnamada in Alappuzha and concluding with the President’s Trophy Boat Race on Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam. The winning team was set to receive Rs 25 lakh, with the runners-up and third-placed teams earning Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. Additionally, winners of each segment were to receive Rs 5 lakh, with Rs 4 lakh for runners-up and Rs 1 lakh for the third-placed team. Each team was also slated to receive Rs 3 lakh as bonus for boat clubs and Rs 1 lakh as bonus for the Vallam Samithi (boat owner) for participating in each segment of the league.
Contrary to expectations, the CBL struggled to attract sponsors. While the government managed to secure live telecasts of the first season through ESPN by paying the channel, subsequent cancellations in the following years dealt a severe blow to the event.
Furthermore, the government reduced its funding for the CBL in the state budget. While Rs 20 crore was allocated for the first season in 2019, the allocations for 2022 and 2023 were reduced to Rs 15 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively. This year, the government further decreased the allocation to Rs 9.96 crore. Despite the last CBL concluding on December 9, 2023, the government has yet to release the prize money for the top three winners. Recently, the government disbursed the outstanding bonus of Rs 3 lakh to each of the nine clubs that participated in the event, as well as the prize money of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh to the top three finishers of each match.
Boat clubs invest between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore for the CBL season, with a significant portion of the spending allocated to the NTBR. According to B Sajimon, secretary of the United Boat Club (UBC) in Kuttamangalam, Kainakary (Coast Dominators in CBL), the club spent Rs 2.10 crore for the last CBL season. “This year, we have a budget of Rs 90 lakh for the NTBR alone and have already spent Rs 55 lakh for the one-month training in July. The postponement of NTBR and cancellation of CBL have resulted in significant losses for us this time,” he said.
Sajimon said boat clubs are motivated to invest money in competitions due to the attractive prize money and bonuses offered by the CBL. “Last year, we received a total of Rs 1 crore from the CBL. Each participating team alone received Rs 48 lakh in bonuses. Cancelling the CBL would place these clubs in dire financial straits,” he said.
Former finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac, who took initiative for the CBL, expressed his belief that the event still holds the potential to achieve commercial success. “The event should aim to attain international recognition, like China’s Dragon Boat Race, to attract sponsorships and increase its appeal. It is important to maintain continuity to achieve the goal. The event’s format, with intervals between races, makes it ideal for television coverage,” he said.
On the other hand, Boat Clubs called for a more organised structure for the CBL, with a robust and error-free governing body. “There has never been a meeting of the CBL prior to the announcement of its cancellation. Uncertainty surrounds the event every year. It is imperative to establish a solid governing body similar to the IPL,” said K A Ajayaghosh, president, Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom.
Tourism, allied sectors hit
The postponement of the NTBR had a significant effect on the economy of the region and the houseboat industry. The Wayanad tragedy occurred a week before the NTBR on August 10, and approximately 95% of houseboat bookings had already been made. The cancellation led to a massive wave of cancellations in houseboat bookings, according to Kevin Rozario, the general secretary of All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Samithi.
“The tourism season typically kicks off with the NTBR, with an average rate of Rs 5,000 for day cruising and Rs 6,500 for day and night cruising per tourist. The industry was expecting over 5,000 domestic and international tourists daily, with an average daily income of Rs 2.5 crore. After deducting all expenses, the net profit usually ranges from Rs 20 to 30 lakh per day. The cancellation over the past month has resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 6 crore for the houseboat industry alone, affecting over 8,000 labourers who depend on the industry for employment,” he said.
Reji Cheriyan, the chairman of Ramada Hotel Alappuzha, said that the hotel suffered a significant loss of approximately Rs 25 lakh over the course of two days on August 10 and 11.
This loss was primarily due to the cancellation of bookings related to the NTBR. Following the cancellations, more than 80% of the hotel rooms remained vacant, despite the availability of 120 rooms.
Raju Erasseril, the secretary of the Kerala Homestays and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS), an organisation representing homestay owners, echoed similar sentiments. He noted that more than 500 homestays in Alappuzha suffered losses as a result of the cancellations. The NTBR, along with other events like the Champions Boat League (CBL), plays a crucial role in attracting tourists to Kerala, with international travel agencies often promoting these events.
The sudden cancellation of NTBR has led to international agents shifting their focus to other destinations within India and abroad, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the tourism industry in Kerala.
In troubled waters
No of houseboats: 1,800 (Registered- 800)
Loss to the industry: Rs 6 crore (one month)
The average income of the houseboat industry: L2.5 crore (per day)
Employees in the houseboat sector: 8,000
Number of star hotels in Alappuzha: 65
Homestays: 500
Ticket sale (worth in amount) carried out by NTBR Society: L9 lakh (refunding)
CBL budget allocations
2019 : Rs 20 crore
2020: Suspended due to Covid
2021 : Suspended due to Covid
2022 : Rs 15 crore
2023 : Rs12 crore
2024 : Rs 9.96 crore
Uncertainty surrounds
CBL-2024
Though Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas announced that the CBL event would be cancelled due to the disaster in Wayanad, sources within the department have revealed that no official communications have been initiated regarding this matter. An official from the department stated, “We have not received any government order. We have only seen media reports on this issue.”
NTBR at the end of september?
Anticipating the rescheduled Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to take place at the end of September, boat clubs are preparing to resume training on September 1. The NTBR society is currently exploring potential dates for the regatta, with September 22, 28, and 29 under consideration.