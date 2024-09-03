Clubs in crisis as Champions Boat League goes off track in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA / KOTTAYAM : Every July, the serene waterways connected to the picturesque Vembanad backwaters come alive with the vibrant sounds of ‘vanchipattu’ as teams gear up to compete in the world’s largest team sport - snake boat racing. For the residents of Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, which span across Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, snake boat racing, or ‘Vallam Kali’, holds a special place in their hearts.

Furthermore, boat racing is a significant cultural event in Kerala that captivates people from all corners of the globe. Recognising the pride of Kuttanad and the tourism potential of boat racing, the Kerala Tourism Department introduced the Champions Boat League (CBL) in 2019, inspired by the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This initiative aimed to elevate the sport to new heights and showcase the rich tradition and competitive spirit of snake boat racing to a global audience.

However, six years later, the CBL finds itself in troubled waters, with the government suspending yet another event this year due to the landslide in Wayanad. This marks the third time the CBL has been suspended, with previous instances being in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. The recurring cancellations, along with other organisational challenges, have caused confusion among participants, creating uncertainty surrounding the future of the event.

During its launch, the state government had high hopes for the event, projecting it to become a Rs 150 crore extravaganza within five years, complete with live telecasts and lucrative sponsorship deals. Ticket sales and sponsorships were expected to generate Rs 20 crore in revenue, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000.

The event was designed as a four-month-long competition featuring nine teams competing in 12 segments, starting with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) at Punnamada in Alappuzha and concluding with the President’s Trophy Boat Race on Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam. The winning team was set to receive Rs 25 lakh, with the runners-up and third-placed teams earning Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. Additionally, winners of each segment were to receive Rs 5 lakh, with Rs 4 lakh for runners-up and Rs 1 lakh for the third-placed team. Each team was also slated to receive Rs 3 lakh as bonus for boat clubs and Rs 1 lakh as bonus for the Vallam Samithi (boat owner) for participating in each segment of the league.