Hema Committee report: Prominent names urge Kerala government to take 360-degree-approach

They also appealed to the state government to assist women who face retaliation for speaking the truth.

"Speaking their truth is also a form of justice and there should be no retaliation for it. The state government’s reaction to the Hema Committee's findings, as well as media coverage, have both placed an inordinate focus on the sexual misdemeanours and crimes described in the report, to the virtual exclusion of the considerable space devoted in its pages to discussing working conditions in the industry, lack of contracts, pay disparities and so on."

"The only government action that has followed the release of the report on August 19 is the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the allegations being made by women who have come forward since then to publicly speak of their experiences of sexual harassment and violence in the industry. This move has given a further impetus to the media’s selective coverage," it said.

"The inevitable implication of such selectiveness is that addressing the underlying causes of violence – namely, inequality and discrimination – is less important than the violence itself. Further, the government has made no effort to sensitise the media and public to the possibility that women with legitimate complaints of crimes may not necessarily wish to explore legal options for multiple, completely acceptable reasons. In the absence of such sensitisation, we believe the present atmosphere in the state is veering towards doubting the allegations of any woman who opts not to file a police complaint after going public with her grievances," it added.

The statement also criticised the pressure inserted on survivors to lodge police complaint. "Worse, it has been brought to our attention that some women in the industry who have shared their stories with the public and media are facing extreme pressure from the police to lodge official complaints. This is a deeply disturbing development," the statement said.

"In all cases of sexual crimes, a survivor’s agency and mental health must be prioritised above all else. The government must strictly instruct the police and the SIT to not bulldoze women, to treat them with consideration, and to act in their best interests," the statement further read.