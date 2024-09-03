New power equation emerging in Kerala CPM, all eyes on P Sasi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its true sense, party conferences are supposed to be avenues where a rectification process is initiated within the CPM, where the rank and file critically evaluate the party’s performance till date, where the leadership faces tough questions - with the party thereby being reinvigorated for another round. But more often than not, rectification and introspection seldom happens on the ground.

The grave allegations by Left independent P V Anvar against an ADGP and the CM’s political secretary, could well accelerate the rectification process that the party began after the LS poll defeat. Though the allegations were levelled against M R Ajith Kumar and P Sasi, it’s evident fingers are being pointed at the CM.

The allegations that surfaced on the day party branch conferences began clearly indicate the emergence of new power equations within the party. In a first, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s supremacy in the party is being undermined with a series of actions. The official leadership has been emerging stronger after disciplinary actions against veteran E P Jayarajan and P K Sasi. As per the decision post LS polls, the CPM has set priorities for the Left government. It also initiated disciplinary actions within the party. Now what remains is cleaning up the government from within.

Curiously, party state secretary M V Govindan has not rejected Anvar and his grave charges against the CMO. Many believe that Anvar has the blessings of a prominent section in the party who think the Nilambur MLA is airing concerns that many wished to raise in the party, but failed to do so. It’s learnt that Pinarayi chose to initiate a probe against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, as he was left with no other option.

What remains to be seen is whether there will be action against the CM’s political secretary P Sasi. There are indications that in view of the ongoing party conferences, the CPM has taken a wait-and-watch policy as of now. Though a section in the party is unhappy with Sasi, he’s unlikely to be dropped immediately, as this would amount to admitting the charges levelled against the CMO.