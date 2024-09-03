INTERVIEW | Sudipta Sengupta, the first Indian woman in Antarctica, sets the path of ascend
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 36, Sudipta Sengupta became the first Indian woman to set foot in Antarctica. Fueled by her passion for geology and mountaineering, she has explored many global locations.
Now 78, she continues to inspire women to pursue geology and explore the world, with some even following her path to Antarctica. As a professor of geology at Jadavpur University and a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize winner for science and technology, she is currently in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the "Women in Geosciences" national conference organized by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).
She discussed her impact as a trailblazer in the field of geology and the challenges faced by women scientists with TNIE.
I would like to know about your experience in Antarctica.
I visited Antarctica over 40 years ago, in 1983. At that time, our society was quite different; we only had Doordarshan TV and limited information about Antarctica. I had seen a film and read some material, but there were no visual experiences like those we have today. For me, it was almost like landing on the moon. We travelled by ship through the pack ice, having first navigated the Roaring Forties, a notoriously stormy area, for 4-5 days. I witnessed vast stretches of pack ice, shimmering icebergs, and deep blue waters. The ship navigated its way through the frozen sea, and upon reaching Antarctica, we experienced continuous daylight due to the summer season. The landscape was a striking white expanse against the blue sky, and I was mesmerized by its raw, thrilling beauty. Penguins, seals, and other wildlife added to the wonder of the place.
However, there were challenges. We experienced a helicopter accident, and the extreme temperatures and blizzards were tough. Our station was still under construction, so we stayed in tents set up near mountains further south. As the only woman in a team of seven, we walked in places where no one had walked before, truly feeling like explorers.
You mentioned that geology is great for people who love to travel. What makes the field so exciting?
To thrive as a field geologist, you need to be comfortable working in challenging environments such as mountains, deserts, or jungles. If you have a passion for nature and adventure, geology can be particularly rewarding.
How did you develop an interest in mountaineering?
It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly, but my interest in mountaineering began during my childhood in Nepal, where we frequently visited the Himalayas. My sisters shared a similar upbringing, but they didn’t develop the same passion for mountaineering. They often think I am crazy.
Which places has your passion for geology and mountaineering taken you?
My passion for geology and mountaineering has taken me to several remarkable locations. I began my training at the Himalayan Institute in Darjeeling, where Tenzing Norgay was the principal instructor. We trained on the Rathong Glacier near Kanchenjunga and completed advanced training there as well. Later, I joined an all-women expedition from Kolkata, known as the Ronti Expedition, which was possibly the first all-women expedition in India. In 1970, we attempted to climb a challenging peak in the Lahoul Himalayas, which proved to be more difficult than anticipated due to the complex glacier terrain. Despite the obstacles, we succeeded.
My love for exploration continued, leading me to conduct post-doctoral research at Imperial College in the UK and later at Uppsala University in Sweden, where I explored the Scandinavian Caledonides near the Arctic Circle. Beyond my student years, I had the opportunity to work in China, the Alps, and the Pyrenees.
Why did you compare women scientists to Goddess Durga?
Women in science often juggle their professional work, including research and career demands, with personal responsibilities such as raising children and managing family life. Mothers play a crucial role in their children’s lives, yet they must also maintain their professional growth to avoid losing momentum in their careers. The way they manage and excel in so many aspects of life—handling diverse roles and maintaining equilibrium—is truly admirable. So they are nothing short of Goddess Durga.
What challenges do women scientists face?
Women scientists often encounter unique challenges from the outset. Choosing a career in science can be particularly demanding. In a normal Indian family, the parents are more serious about their male child than the female. Women frequently have to assert themselves within their families and overcome biases, especially when pursuing less conventional paths. They face obstacles at every stage of their careers, making their journey quite challenging. However, it is inspiring to see so many women who are not only competent and enthusiastic but also manage to balance their professional and personal lives effectively. India’s future is bright with such girls.
Have things changed since your time?
Yes, there have been significant changes. When I was starting out, only a few women pursued fields like geology or mountaineering, and I was often seen as unusual for my choices. Today, there is a noticeable shift: many women are now exploring the mountains independently or in women’s groups. This represents a substantial change. When I was studying geology, there were very few women in the field, but now women make up about 50% of geology students.
My visit to Antarctica had a positive impact in ways I hadn't anticipated. Many young girls were inspired by it. I wrote a book about Antarctica following my visit, and it has had a meaningful influence. For instance, a scientist from NCESS, now working in South Korea, mentioned that she read my book in class 10, which motivated her to study at Jadavpur University and eventually fulfil her dream of travelling to Antarctica. It’s incredibly gratifying to know that my travels and writing have inspired young girls.
We recently had a devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. What can you tell us about such events?
Landslides are indeed a major concern, and while we can predict the likelihood of such events, predicting exactly when they will occur is much more challenging. The Himalayas, for instance, are particularly unstable and vulnerable to landslides and other disasters. Even a small earthquake can have devastating effects in that region. Additionally, melting glaciers can lead to the formation of glacial lakes, which, if they breach, can cause significant flooding. We saw this happen in Sikkim last year. The glaciers in the Himalayas are rapidly melting.
Western Ghats are prone to such events. While the Western Ghats may not be as elevated as the Himalayas, they still face risks, exacerbated by urbanization and deforestation. You have to be very strict about cutting and planting trees.
There is another school of thought which says that it is climate change while human interventions play little role in such calamities.
If we do not intervene everything will be gone. Our policymakers are thinking about short-term gains. But by doing the short-term gain they are ruining the future of the whole country.
Could you explain how cutting trees would affect a region?
Trees have roots. Mind you these are very old trees. The forests in the Himalayas and here also are old forests. The roots go deep and it holds the soil together. So it is not easy to slide that soil. Even if it rains the roots of the trees hold them together as a whole in a forest. If you cut trees you are exposing the loose soils to all those hazards. So it will just slide. You are facilitating that soil by cutting the trees.