INTERVIEW | Sudipta Sengupta, the first Indian woman in Antarctica, sets the path of ascend

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 36, Sudipta Sengupta became the first Indian woman to set foot in Antarctica. Fueled by her passion for geology and mountaineering, she has explored many global locations.

Now 78, she continues to inspire women to pursue geology and explore the world, with some even following her path to Antarctica. As a professor of geology at Jadavpur University and a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize winner for science and technology, she is currently in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the "Women in Geosciences" national conference organized by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).

She discussed her impact as a trailblazer in the field of geology and the challenges faced by women scientists with TNIE.