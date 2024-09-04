Kerala: Court to pronounce verdict on bail pleas of Mukesh, two others tomorrow

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday completed the hearing of anticipatory bail petitions filed by actor Mukesh and three others after they were booked in rape and molestation cases following MeToo allegations in Mollywood.

It was around 12.30 pm that the court considered bail applications of CPM MLA Mukesh, actors Edavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju, and lawyer V S Chandrasekhar. Assistant inspector general (AIG) G Poonguzhali, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) P V Baby and DySP KV Benny, who are investigating cases against actors and directors facing MeToo charges, were present at the court.

The prosecution strongly objected to anticipatory bail petition filed by the accused persons. They claimed that they have evidence against Mukesh and other accused persons. As the investigation is in the preliminary stage, granting anticipatory bail to the accused will impact the probe. Also, custodial interrogation of the accused persons is required as part of the investigation.

When Maniyanpilla Raju’s bail petition was considered, the court found that he was charged with IPC Section 354 for outraging the modesty of woman. The section was modified and turned non-bailable offence following an amendment in 2013. However, as per the complaint of the victim, she was molested by the actor in 2009. Hence the court found that the offence against Raju is bailable and dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.

The counsel representing Mukesh, Edavela Babu and Chandrasekhar submitted that false cases were registered against them. No such rape incidents have taken place. Also, the incidents alleged by the victim took place 15 years ago and never before did she raise complaints against the actors and the lawyer. The court, after hearing the petitions, reserved its order to be announced on Thursday.