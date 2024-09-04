KSRTC, SWTD tie up to roll out bus-boat combo tour packages this Onam

KOCHI: A joyful bus ride, shaking legs to popular tracks, and then setting sail to explore the captivating beauty of backwaters will be a veritable treat for travel enthusiasts! This Onam, the Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has tied up with the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) to roll out several tour packages, involving a bus-boat combo, on the lines of the successful Nefertiti sea cruise model.

“The BTC has tied up with us to enable visitors arriving on KSRTC special buses to board our luxury vessels for a cruise through the enchanting backwaters,” said Shaji V Nair, director, SWTD. “The tour packages include sailing on luxury vessels ‘Vega-1’ and ‘See Kuttanad’ in Alappuzha, ‘See Ashtamudi’ in Kollam, a luxury tourist vessel with upper deck in Parassinikadavu (Kannur) and the newly-launched ‘Indra’ in Ernakulam.”

The ‘Vega/See Kuttanad’ tour packages have already commenced with the BTC units of Thiruvananthapuram and Parassala already conducting the trips. Similarly, package tours are scheduled to be conducted from Malappuram (September 16), Thiruvananthapuram City Depot (September 17), Chadayamangalam (September 18) and Pappanamcode (September 22).

“We’ve received encouraging responses to the tour packages, which include the cost of the luxury boat trips and food. The initial services were all fully booked. and we are receiving a lot of queries. In the coming days, we’re planning to conduct the tour package from Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Punalur and Attingal. More trips from across the state are being planned as per the demand,” said a senior BTC official.

The SWTD operates the ‘See Kuttanad’ to provide tourists with a captivating view of the greenery and backwaters of Kuttanad. The boat has an upper deck and a snack bar as well. ‘Vega’ is a modern vessel, having a special AC cabin, and is also being operated on the Alappuzha backwaters. ‘See Ashtamudi’ is a tourist boat service, being operated through the backwater in Kollam and the trip includes stops at the enchanting Sambranikkodi, Koivila and Munro Island among others. The 100-seat cruise vessel ‘Indra’ is the country’s largest solar-electric boat operated by the SWTD in Kochi.