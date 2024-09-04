‘Panel didn’t hear version of all aggrieved women’: Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi

KOCHI: Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi on Tuesday came out against the Hema Committee, alleging that the panel did not call all the women in the list submitted by her for a hearing and the report is incomplete.

“I gave a list of 18 people to the committee requesting it to call them for a hearing. Most of them are juniors and technicians who have just started their careers. However, only four of them were invited and asked about sexual harassment. The panel did not address issues faced by hairstylists, make-up artists, dubbing artists, and others in the industry,” she said while addressing the media in Kochi.

Referring to the two women who raised allegations against the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and its office-bearers, she said: “The federation has been trying to address the issues faced by women members. We have decided to report this issue to the chief minister.”