Ripples of Hema committee report reach other shores

KOCHI: The ripples created by the Justice Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women and junior artists in Malayalam film industry are being felt nationwide. For artists and activists from various regional film industries are now calling for similar investigations in their respective states.

Industry experts believe that the Malayalam film industry has set a precedent and this movement will enable film industries across the country to confront and resolve their issues, ultimately leading to reforming the film industry into a safer place for women. The release of the report and the subsequent developments in Mollywood have empowered women to come out seeking solutions to the problems they face.

In Bengal, the Women’s Forum for Screen Workers recently called to ensure the safety of women in the industry. In Tamil Nadu, Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal said that similar studies will be held in Kollywood as well. In Telangana, the Voice of Women, a support group for female artists in the Telugu entertainment industry, issued a statement demanding the release of a 2022 study carried out in the wake of actor Sri Reddy’s allegations.

According to Beena Paul, an editor and a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the activities of WCC and the Hema Committee have given strength to women to speak up. “We have set an example before them. It has given women in other film industries the strength to demand fair treatment and similar reports,” Beena told TNIE.

While agreeing that the release of the report has been encouraging for women, film critic C S Venkiteswaran pointed out that the problems in other film industries are different and need to be studied and addressed. “The aspirants who want to enter the film industry remain vulnerable. Women and exploited sections will raise the issues and demand a similar study there too,” he said.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Deedi Damodaran, another member of WCC, said women had earlier failed to question such unacceptable practices but succumbed to them.

“From whatever is happening in Kerala, women, irrespective of state and field, now realise that the system can be questioned and that it can affect the system. Not just in one or two film industries, rather it should happen across the country. The efforts should be continued with,” Deedi said.

Other industries can now learn from Mollywood, stressed Beena.