Sexual assault case against Malayalam actor Alencier

KOCHI: Police registered a case against Malayam actor Alencier on Tuesday, based on a complaint filed by a young actress. The case was registered by the Chengamanadu police in Kochi. The complainant alleged that Alencier committed sexual assault during a film shooting in Bengaluru in 2017. She earlier informed about the assault to Edavela Babu, the then office-bearer of AMMA, but no action was taken on the complaint. She also mentioned that the response from him was that Alencier had tendered an apology.

According to police officials, the investigation will be conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Meanwhile, Alencier, in response to the media, stated: “If I am guilty, let the court decide.”