ADGP met RSS leader at CM’s behest: Kerala LoP Satheesan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Nilambur MLA P V Anwar was closeted with the chief minister at his office after he raised serious allegations against his political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan raised serious allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan and his trusted police official. Satheesan alleged that Pinarayi had deputed Ajith Kumar to meet Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, and the meeting lasted for an hour. Speaking to reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office, Satheesan alleged that it was Pinarayi who had sabotaged the Thrissur Pooram.
Satheesan revealed that Ajith Kumar was assigned to meet the RSS leader at Thrissur Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir School during May 20-23 last year. Ajith Kumar went to meet the RSS leader in a private car from Hotel Hyatt, Thrissur. It was an RSS leader from Thiruvananthapuram who stood as the intermediary for the meeting, alleged Satheesan.
“The secret meeting with the RSS leader was held to evade the probe by the central agencies and also to enter into a tacit understanding to ensure that BJP opens its account in the Lok Sabha election. The examination of CCTV visuals will throw more light on Ajith Kumar’s meeting with the RSS leader. I reiterate that only a CBI probe would reveal the truth behind the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA Anwar. The CM is protecting Ajith Kumar as he has the blessings of the RSS. The CM is scared of taking action against him,” said Satheesan.
Raising serious allegations against the CM, Satheesan claimed that he doesn’t understand why Pinarayi is scared of his subordinate officials when he claims to be powerful as he is always surrounded by security personnel and police officials. Regarding the Thrissur Pooram fiasco, Satheesan claimed that Ajith Kumar remained silent when the Thrissur City Police Commissioner created a ruckus aimed at sabotaging the rituals. It was under the directive of Pinarayi that Ajith Kumar disrupted the pooram using police force, he said.
YOUTH CONGRESS STAGES PROTEST
KOCHI: The Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a march to the office of the city police commissioner demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over allegations by CPM-backed MLA P V Anvar against the CM’s political secretary and top IPS officers. A minor scuffle occurred in the protest after police responded by setting up barricades and using water cannons to disperse the protesters. Despite the police’s efforts, activists remained undeterred, sitting on the road and raising slogans against the CM. Eventually, police forcibly removed them and took them away in buses. Political analyst A Jayashankar inaugurated the protest. Youth Congress district president Sijo Joseph presided over. Jayashankar alleged that the Secretariat has become a safe haven for anti-social forces. There has never been any government that has misused the centres of power to such an extent. The revelations made by P V Anvar MLA are true, but there will be no further action”, he said.
PROBE AGAINST ADGP FARCE, SAYS SHIBU BABY JOHN
KOLLAM: RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar against the CMO and the home department. “The investigation against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar is a farce,” he said. He alleged that the accused officers are thieves and the CM is colluding with them. “Officers like Ajith Kumar have engaged in corruption to protect the personal interests of the CM. Pinarayi is trying to hide something. The CM, who handles the home department, did not dare to suspend the police officer Sujit Das, who claimed he would be indebted to the MLA Anvar if he became the DGP,” Shibu said in Kollam. If there is even an iota of truth in Anvar’s words, Pinarayi Vijayan has no legal or moral right to continue as CM, he said
Anvar’s Allegations: Plea for fair probe
Kochi: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a fair investigation into the allegations made by MLA P V Anwar against Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram District Police Chief Sujith Das. Counsel for the petitioner, Joseph Rony Jose, stated that the police are attempting to hush up the matter without conducting a free and fair investigation. The petition argues that the probe should be conducted by a national agency, as any delay in proper investigation will affect the collection of primary evidence.
UDF demands resignation of CM
Kochi: UDF convener M M Hassan has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of shielding a criminal mafia in the state. Hassan said that the UDF would escalate its protests demanding the CM’s resignation. “The CM, who provides protection to the mafia, has lost the moral authority to continue in office. He should step down immediately,” Hassan said while speaking to the media at the Aluva Shantigiri Ashram on Wednesday, where he arrived to attend a camp organised by Mahila Congress. Hassan also took a dig at P V Anvar, MLA, saying that after making serious allegations against the ADGP and the CM’s political secretary, Anvar “rushed to meet the CM like a tiger but left the meeting like a cat.” He criticised the inquiry announced against the ADGP as a farce, adding that the investigation team comprised of officers who report to the ADGP, with the confidential report being written by the accused himself. Hassan said that it is inappropriate for such a team to conduct an investigation and reiterated the opposition’s demand for a CBI probe into the allegations raised by Anvar.