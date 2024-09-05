ADGP met RSS leader at CM’s behest: Kerala LoP Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Nilambur MLA P V Anwar was closeted with the chief minister at his office after he raised serious allegations against his political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan raised serious allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan and his trusted police official. Satheesan alleged that Pinarayi had deputed Ajith Kumar to meet Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, and the meeting lasted for an hour. Speaking to reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office, Satheesan alleged that it was Pinarayi who had sabotaged the Thrissur Pooram.

Satheesan revealed that Ajith Kumar was assigned to meet the RSS leader at Thrissur Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir School during May 20-23 last year. Ajith Kumar went to meet the RSS leader in a private car from Hotel Hyatt, Thrissur. It was an RSS leader from Thiruvananthapuram who stood as the intermediary for the meeting, alleged Satheesan.

“The secret meeting with the RSS leader was held to evade the probe by the central agencies and also to enter into a tacit understanding to ensure that BJP opens its account in the Lok Sabha election. The examination of CCTV visuals will throw more light on Ajith Kumar’s meeting with the RSS leader. I reiterate that only a CBI probe would reveal the truth behind the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA Anwar. The CM is protecting Ajith Kumar as he has the blessings of the RSS. The CM is scared of taking action against him,” said Satheesan.

Raising serious allegations against the CM, Satheesan claimed that he doesn’t understand why Pinarayi is scared of his subordinate officials when he claims to be powerful as he is always surrounded by security personnel and police officials. Regarding the Thrissur Pooram fiasco, Satheesan claimed that Ajith Kumar remained silent when the Thrissur City Police Commissioner created a ruckus aimed at sabotaging the rituals. It was under the directive of Pinarayi that Ajith Kumar disrupted the pooram using police force, he said.