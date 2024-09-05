Mother, brother held after man found dead, body tied to tree

IDUKKI: The police have launched an investigation into the death of a 31-year-old man, whose body was found tied with a plastic hose to an areca nut tree near his house in Plakkathadam near Peerumedu in Idukki on Wednesday.

In their primary investigation, the police suspect the death of Akhil Babu to be a murder. His mother, Thulasi, and brother, Ajith Babu, have been taken into custody after neighbours found Akhil lying unconscious under the tree. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to police sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

“Akhil, who was an alcoholic, has been frequently involved in fights with his brother Ajith Babu and mother Thulasi. On Tuesday, Akhil entered into an altercation with his mother while she was watching a movie on the TV. Meanwhile, Ajith also intervened in the issue,” police said. In the physical fight that followed, Akhil fell down and became unconscious.

He was later tied to an areca nut tree near the house with a plastic hose by his mother and brother Ajith.

On Wednesday morning, Akhil was found still unconscious, and residents in the area took him to a nearby hospital. During a medical examination led by doctors, it was confirmed that Akhil was brought in dead.

The precise cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received. Akhil’s post-mortem was completed at Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.