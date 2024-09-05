Pawar to take call on NCP cabinet berth sharing in Kerala

KOCHI: As the rift within the NCP (SP) Kerala unit widens over the replacement of Forest Minister A K Saseendran, party leaders say that national supremo Sharad Pawar will take the final decision on Saturday, when he is scheduled to meet leaders of both the factions. State president P C Chacko, who previously maintained no plan to share the ministerial post with the party’s second MLA, Thomas K Thomas —brother of the late leader Thomas Chandy—has shifted his stance. He now supports allocating the remaining term to Thomas. However, Saseendran and his supporters are adamant that the party has not made any decision to share the post.

A key question is whether the CPM, which previously backed Saseendran during factional disputes within the NCP, will continue to support him. The political dynamics within the party have shifted since P C Chacko joined the NCP from the Congress in 2021. As the state unit chief, Chacko has a strong rapport with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and there are reports that the CM has agreed to the proposed shift.

The issue of Saseendran’s replacement came to light following media reports after a meeting of party district presidents in Kochi. Refuting these reports, Chacko said that the party had not made any decision on sharing the ministerial post. “I have already communicated this matter to the national president, and he will speak with both Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas,” Chacko said.

Earlier, Thomas K Thomas had written to then LDF convenor E P Jayarajan, claiming that in 2021, it was agreed that Saseendran would serve as the party’s cabinet nominee for 30 months, after which Thomas would replace him. He aired his claim after the replacement of Antony Raju and Ahamed Deverkovil by K B Ganesh Kumar and Kadannapally Ramachandran as per an arrangement within the ruling front.