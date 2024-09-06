Amid controversies, key CPM secretariat meet today in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the chaos triggered by Left MLA P V Anvar in state politics continues unabated, the CPM state secretariat is set to meet on Friday. The meeting is likely to discuss the allegations raised by Anvar against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, CM’s political secretary P Sasi and former Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das. What remains to be seen is whether the party would initiate a probe into the allegations against Sasi.

Even after Anvar raised a series of allegations against the CMO under Pinarayi Vijayan, none in the party leadership had rejected the same. Moreover CPM state secrertary M V Govindan and newly-inducted LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan have termed Anvar’s allegations serious in nature. The party secretariat will discuss the matter in detail and if needed, a party probe will be initiated.

Criticism against CM

With party conferences currently on, the issue is being widely discussed in party forums.

The branch conferences have been witnessing widespread criticism against the leadership and the chief minister. A slew of issues including the criticism raised by Anvar too come up during discussions, sources added.