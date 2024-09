KOCHI: In a boost to its attempt to woo industries, Kerala has emerged the leader in the country in ‘Ease of Doing Business Reforms’ as per the ranking of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries released on Thursday. This is the first time that Kerala is ranked number one in creating an industry-friendly environment, officials said.

Kerala topped in implementing seven citizen-centric reforms and two categories of business-centric reforms. Andhra Pradesh stood second after it topped in implementing five citizen-centric reforms and five business-centric reforms, while Gujarat was ranked third by implementing three citizen-centric reforms and two business-centric reforms. The ranking was announced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at ‘Udyog Samagam’, a conference of industries and commerce ministers of states, in Delhi. Goyal handed over the award to Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who was accompanied by the top officials of the industries department, including APM Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary.

The two categories of business-centric reforms that Kerala topped are: Obtaining utility permits-business, and paying taxes. The seven citizen-centric reform areas where Kerala came first are: 1) online single window system 2) certificates (urban local bodies) 3) certificates —department of revenue 4) obtaining utility permits 5) public distribution system — department of food and civil supplies, 6) transport and 7) employment exchange.

Min: Out of 30 reform areas, Kerala topped in 9 categories

The ranking is a big endorsement for the Kerala government’s efforts, especially in the last few years by Rajeeve, who has been undertaking roadshows across the state and outside to invite industries to the state by assuring fast clearances and a business-friendly climate. “Out of 30 reform areas, Kerala got top achiever status in 9 categories. This is the first time that we are topping in industry-friendly ranking in the country,” said Rajeeve.

“In the last such ranking on an industry-friendly environment, Kerala made a big leap from 28th spot to 15th spot,” Rajeeve said.

Speaking at the event, Goyal said if all states and Union Territories (UTs) come to one platform for approvals and facilities, it would attract global investment in each state.