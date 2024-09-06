Kerala: Ex-editor of Veekshanam joins BJP

KOCHI: Noted Malayalam writer and former chief editor of Veekshanam Daily, the official organ of Congress in Kerala, K L Mohana Varma joined BJP after accepting party membership from BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

The BJP leaders visited his apartment in Kochi as part of the party’s national-level membership drive and handed over the membership. Mohana Varma, 87, has a literary career spanning decades with 66 novels, including two English novels, to his credit.

He was chief editor of Paico Publications, secretary of Kerala Sahitya Akademi and chief editor of Veekshanam Daily and Puzha.com, a Malayalam internet magazine.

He served as president of Kerala History Association and president of Kerala Sahitya Mandalam and ex-officio member of government committees on official language, and Malayalam mission.

BJP district in-charge and state spokesperson Narayanan Namboothiri inaugurated the membership drive by handing over memberships to retired district judge N Leelamani and actor Jeny Susan, sister of actor Meera Jasmine.

State spokesperson T P Sindhumol, district president K S Shaiju, district general secretaries S Saji, V K Bhasith Kumar and others were present on the occasion.