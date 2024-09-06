Kerala: Kummattikkali groups to add vivid hues to Onam with wooden masks

THRISSUR : As Onam approaches, folk artists are experimenting with innovative ideas to make their performances more attractive. And Kummattikali artists are trying newer techniques with colours to draw the attention of connoisseurs.

Colours play a crucial role in presenting Kummattikkali. Bright hues and eye-catching features make Kummattikkali masks stand out. With Onam round the corner, the Kummattikkali groups in Kizhakkumpattukara and other parts of the district are busy making unique masks that can attract children and adults.

Kummattikkali is a folk art form that is prevalent in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts of Kerala and is performed during Onam days. The Kummatti groups accompanied by percussion ensembles visit houses in each neighbourhood and entertain residents.

The folk art form is also the epitome of eco-friendly celebration as it uses only natural ingredients as costumes. For Kummattikkali, the main costume is a unique variety of grass named ‘Parppadakapullu’. The partially dried grass is tied to the body of the artist, including hands and legs.

“We use wooden masks for Kummattikkali. The masks are specially crafted by carpenters who are experienced in it. The wood of ‘Kumizh’ is used for the purpose. Every year we select new designs for adorning the faces of different characters. Earlier, only Krishna, Thamma (the face of an old woman), and Shiva were portrayed by Kummattikkali artists. But now, we use different characters from the epics including Sugreevan, Bali, Hanuman and even Ravanan with 10 heads. Whichever the characters are, we have to minimise the weight of the mask as dancing to the rhythm with it will be difficult for artists,” said Surendran Ayinikunnath, president of All Kerala Kummattikkali Sangham and also the head of Vadakkumuri Desam Kummattikkali team in Kizhakkump-attukara.

Earlier, masks used to weigh around 3 kg and they were only limited to the size of a human face. But these days, larger masks are being used to make the costumes more attractive. Artists said that the wooden masks used now weigh around 5 kg. Natural paints are used to colour the masks, preferably blue, red, green and black. “Black is mainly used to depict evil characters in the stories,” added Surendran. Each Kummattikkali team will have 35 to 50 Kummattis along with percussion instruments and other supporting folk artists.

Kummattikkali is a local festival where families gather to enjoy the Onam. Vadakkumuri Desam takes out Kummattikkali on the third day of Onam while other teams showcase their performance on different days, making it a grand affair. In Kizhakkumpattukara alone, close to 50 youth clubs and arts clubs work behind organising Kummattikkali, making it the region’s festival.