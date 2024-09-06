‘Nivin was with me in Kochi then’, says Vineeth Sreenivasan

KOCHI: Two days after a sexual assault case was registered against actor Nivin Pauly, director and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan came out defending the actor, stating that Nivin was with him in Kochi on the dates mentioned in the FIR. “Nivin and I were together in the shooting set of 'Varshangalkku Sesham' on the 14th and 15th of December last year. The shooting was in ABAD Nucleus Mall and then in Crowne Plaza, Kochi. He was with me till the next morning,” Vineeth told the media on Thursday.

'Varshangalkku Shesham' directed by Vineeth and starring Nivin, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Pranav Mohanlal, was released in April this year. “The shooting was in public places, and hundreds of artists were there. So it is easy to prove. Also, Nivin was doing a web series Pharma then. So his dates were directly handled by me as well,” he said, adding that the actor left for the shooting of the web series immediately after his schedule in 'Varshangalkku Sesham'.

The FIR against the actor was registered by the Oonnukal police under Ernakulam rural police on September 3 based on the complaint of a woman.