Sujith Das accused of driving ASI to suicide in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Close on the heels of Nilambur MLA P V Anvar’s attack on former Malappuram SP Sujith Das, more people have levelled similar allegations against the police officer.

Edavanna resident Nazar Pulath alleged that Sreekumar, an ASI and his close friend, ended his life in 2021 due to mental harassment from senior cops, particularly then SP Das. Sreekumar died by suicide at his home on June 10, 2021, while under suspension. He had previously served as a member of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

“Sreekumar often told me about spending sleepless nights. He was mentally disturbed. Once, he mentioned that the department forced him to assault people after taking them to a rubber plantation. At the time, he was part of DANSAF. Mental torture from his superiors, including Sujith Das, led to his suicide. Some false cases were filed against him as punishment,” alleged Nazar. He alleged that the cops tampered with Sreekumar’s personal diary and removed several pages.

“His suicide note might be in those missing pages. I saw officers removing them. The diary has disappeared, but I’m certain it contained information about the mental torture Sreekumar endured. He often told me that he wrote down all significant events in his life in the diary,” Nazar said.

He also criticised the lack of proper probe into Sreekumar’s death. “Had an investigation been done, I would have been the first person questioned, as I was with him three hours before he ended his life,” Nazar said.

Meanwhile, members of the KSU, too, have accused Das of bypassing the CM’s directive while making appointments at MSP School, where he served as manager. They also alleged that he accepted bribes for facilitating the postings.

On February 7, 2021, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued an order to hand over the appointment process at the school to the Public Service Commission. However, on November 18, 2021, Das, who served as the school’s manager and commandant, issued his own directive to conduct a written examination for various teaching positions. It is alleged he made six appointments, in violation of the government order.