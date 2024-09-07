Argentine football association representatives to visit Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will soon visit Kerala to examine the government’s proposal to host friendly matches with the participation of the Argentina team.

This was announced by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman who held discussions with AFA representatives in Spain recently. The AFA has also evinced interest in setting up football academies in Kerala. “The partnership with AFA will be a huge asset for the state. We expect to realise the projects soon,” the minister said in a statement.

Abdurahiman and his team visited sports facilities and high-performance centres in Madrid and spoke with the representatives of the Spain Higher Sports Council. They discussed with the council the possibility of upgrading sports facilities in the state as per international standards.