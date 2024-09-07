CPM leader P Jayarajan’s book may ignite hot debates in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: CPM state committee member P Jayarajan’s book on Muslim politics in Kerala will examine the ‘tie up’ between the IUML and Jama’at-e-Islami in Kerala, a hotly-discussed topic in the state post the Lok Sabha elections.

“In the past, IUML was severely critical of the ideology of political Islam pursued by the Jama’at. But of late, there is a close affinity between the two organisations. The ideological agenda of the IUML is being set by the Jama’at ideologues,” Jayarajan told TNIE.

It may be recalled that IUML leaders, including M K Muneer and K M Shaji, were bitter critics of Jama’at-e-Islami. Muneer edited the book ‘Jama’at-e-Islami; Akavum Puravum’ which sought to ‘expose’ the organisation. Similarly, Shaji had alleged that the source of inspiration for Islamic State (IS) was Syed Abul Ala Maududi, the founder of Jama’at-e-Islami. The IUML had earlier decided to stay away from the Jama’at, saying the latter had some extremist leanings.

However, many believe that the IUML and Jama’at developed a cosy relationship after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPM alleged that the UDF won the poll with the support of organisations, including the Jama’at and the SDPI.