CPM leader P Jayarajan’s book may ignite hot debates in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: CPM state committee member P Jayarajan’s book on Muslim politics in Kerala will examine the ‘tie up’ between the IUML and Jama’at-e-Islami in Kerala, a hotly-discussed topic in the state post the Lok Sabha elections.
“In the past, IUML was severely critical of the ideology of political Islam pursued by the Jama’at. But of late, there is a close affinity between the two organisations. The ideological agenda of the IUML is being set by the Jama’at ideologues,” Jayarajan told TNIE.
It may be recalled that IUML leaders, including M K Muneer and K M Shaji, were bitter critics of Jama’at-e-Islami. Muneer edited the book ‘Jama’at-e-Islami; Akavum Puravum’ which sought to ‘expose’ the organisation. Similarly, Shaji had alleged that the source of inspiration for Islamic State (IS) was Syed Abul Ala Maududi, the founder of Jama’at-e-Islami. The IUML had earlier decided to stay away from the Jama’at, saying the latter had some extremist leanings.
However, many believe that the IUML and Jama’at developed a cosy relationship after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPM alleged that the UDF won the poll with the support of organisations, including the Jama’at and the SDPI.
Jayarajan’s book is expected to discuss the perceived contradiction between the Muslim politics of the IUML and the political Islam of the Jama’at. Jayarajan said the book will also detail the developments in Muslim politics in Kerala for the past 100 years after the Malabar rebellion.
The book is likely to send political circles abuzz considering the animosity between the CPM and the Jama’at. The Welfare Party of India, the political wing of the Jama’at and SDPI, had openly offered support to the UDF in the Lok Sabha elections.
Jama’at and SDPI cadres argue that the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are playing second fiddle to the Sangh Parivar. And the CPM believes that the Jama’at has been cleverly concealing its agenda of a theocratic state and is trying to hijack the leadership of the Muslim community in Kerala using the IUML as a tool. CPM also believes that the Jama’at played a crucial role in blocking the party’s attempts to woo the IUML into the LDF fold.
The Malayalam book titled ‘Kerala: Muslim Politics and Political Islam’ will be released in Kozhikode next month. Jayarajan is planning to write another book on the Sangh Parivar’s efforts to appropriate Sree Narayana Guru.