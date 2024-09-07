Death knell of the LDF government has been sounded: Deepa Dasmunsi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, said that the death knell of the LDF government, which is steeped in corruption, has been sounded. She opined that the LDF government was going through a precarious situation as the CPM and the Chief Minister have been protecting the officials who are criminals.

She was speaking after inaugurating KPCC’s protest march to the Secretariat demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister following the serious revelations made by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar against ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar and the CM’s political secretary P Sasi.

Taking potshots against the controversial police officer, Deepa alleged that the Chief Minister was granting all-round support to all the antics initiated by Ajith Kumar. “A ruling front MLA himself coming forward to highlight the corruption practices which shows the predicament he is in. Now, the people believe that only the UDF can save Kerala from the bad governance of the LDF government,” she said.

Casting serious aspersions against the Chief Minister, Congress state president K Sudhakaran compared him to a beast who doesn’t understand the pulse of the common people. He maintained that Pinarayi should not be allowed to be at the helm of the government, not even for a day.