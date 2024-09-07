Death knell of the LDF government has been sounded: Deepa Dasmunsi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, said that the death knell of the LDF government, which is steeped in corruption, has been sounded. She opined that the LDF government was going through a precarious situation as the CPM and the Chief Minister have been protecting the officials who are criminals.
She was speaking after inaugurating KPCC’s protest march to the Secretariat demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister following the serious revelations made by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar against ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar and the CM’s political secretary P Sasi.
Taking potshots against the controversial police officer, Deepa alleged that the Chief Minister was granting all-round support to all the antics initiated by Ajith Kumar. “A ruling front MLA himself coming forward to highlight the corruption practices which shows the predicament he is in. Now, the people believe that only the UDF can save Kerala from the bad governance of the LDF government,” she said.
Casting serious aspersions against the Chief Minister, Congress state president K Sudhakaran compared him to a beast who doesn’t understand the pulse of the common people. He maintained that Pinarayi should not be allowed to be at the helm of the government, not even for a day.
“Pinarayi’s achievement as the Chief Minister over the last eight years is that he has ensured that women’s safety does not exist in the state. The law and order has been sabotaged in the state where women cannot even go to the police station to lodge complaints. A stage has come where the Chief Minister is obsessed with himself, his family and his wealth. When he ensures money for his children and family, he should also ensure a peaceful life for the people,” said Sudhakaran.
When Opposition Leader V D Satheesan addressed the protesters, he showed no mercy while criticising the Chief Minister. Pointing fingers at the nexus between the Chief Minister and Ajith Kumar in sabotaging Thrissur Pooram, Satheesan said the name of Pinarayi has been changed to “Pooram Kalakki Pinarayi Vijayan”.
“The Chief Minister is yet to react to my claim that he had sent Ajith Kumar to meet the RSS national leader at Thrissur. Pinarayi sent his messenger to promise that the BJP would be allowed to open its account in Thrissur. In return, Pinarayi requested that he should not be implicated in any case so as to escape from the wrath of the legal system. Pinarayi is living under the mercy of the BJP,” said Satheesan.
UDF convener M M Hassan, who also addressed the protesters, alleged that the governance of Pinarayi stood for corruption, violence and communalism.
Scores of party workers from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta attended the Secretariat march and protest.