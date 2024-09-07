Kerala High Court says study needs to be carried out to know capacity of hill stations

KOCHI: Taking note of the spate of natural disasters that have affected the hill stations in the state, the Kerala High Court held there is an emergent need to regulate the unbridled inflow of tourists to such hill stations. The court suggested estimating carrying capacity and capping the number of vehicles and visitors entering the hill stations.

The court said, “A carrying capacity assessment can be done to guide policy makers and district administrations to devise a system of management of tourist areas in the interest of ecology and preservation.”

It also issued a directive to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the SDMA on the allegations of three persons who witnessed the disaster that the district disaster management issued no alert regarding extreme rainfall.

When the suo motu case initiated following the Wayanad landslide came up for hearing, a division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V M said hill stations in Kerala are among the most sought-after tourist destinations in India and the increasing number of tourists and corresponding unscientific infrastructure development in response to it, pose a grave danger to the spots.

Overcrowding or saturation of tourists leading to increased footfall, congestion, traffic and limited resources like water and electricity affect the quality of residents’ lives.