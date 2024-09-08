ADGP Ajith Kumar met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya hosabale last year, Sangh leader confirms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Law and order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar did meet RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur in May last year, the Sangh’s outreach wing Sampark Pramukh A Jayakumar has confirmed.

Jayakumar, who had a major role in organising the meeting, told TNIE that the rendezvous happened during a camp in 2023 after the senior officer had expressed his desire to meet the top RSS leader. He said the meeting was unofficial.

Jayakumar, “Ajith Kumar has already admitted this. There is a usual procedure for the RSS to meet prominent citizens. The leaders usually meet different people to share ideas and to learn something from them. Even the President of India meets RSS leadership. Vice chancellors also meet.”

Jayakumar said the meeting between the ADGP and the RSS leader was informal. “There is no restriction to meet an RSS leader. RSS is a cultural organisation, not a governmental organisation,” he said.

However, queried about the details of the meeting, the RSS leader said it was for Ajith Kumar to say. “He had expressed a desire to meet Dattatreya Hosabale. The camp was held in Thrissur and the leader was at the camp. To meet Dattatreya Hosabale unofficially, there is no need to take prior permission,” Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar admitted to the meeting taking place even as the RSS top leadership in Kerala dismissed the reports as mere rumours.

RSS South Kerala Prantha Karyavahak Prasad Babu said, “No such meeting took place as per our knowledge. Senior leaders of the organisation never indulge in matters like this. The leaders would meet prominent individuals and others when they visit a place. This did not happen.”

The RSS top brass in Kerala is unhappy over the leakage of the news of the meeting to the Congress leadership. “This is an unusual thing in the RSS,” a state leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“We usually never talk about such things unnecessarily. These meetings do take place in every place and state. However, making a controversy out of it is another thing,” he said.