Caritas Matha Hospital opens in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM : Caritas Hospital, a 63-year-old institution, has opened its new state-of-the-art facility, Caritas Matha Hospital, in Kottayam. The hospital, promoted by the Knanaya Catholic Archdiocese of Kottayam, aims to become a leading healthcare institution in Central Travancore, focusing on patient-centric care and medical excellence. Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan inaugurated the hospital.

His Grace Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, in his presidential address, emphasised the hospital’s commitment to serving the community with empathy and excellence, calling it “a beacon of hope for Central Travancore.”

The hospital features specialised departments, advanced diagnostic facilities, and a Centre of Excellence in Mother and Child Care.

His Excellency Mar Joseph Pandarasseril, and Auxiliary Bishop of the Knanaya Catholic Archdiocese of Kottayam attended the inaugural ceremony. MP K Francis praised Caritas for its dedication to serving the community and expressed confidence in the hospital’s ability to set new healthcare standards.