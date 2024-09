KOCHI: The state government’s committee to draft the state’s film policy held its first meeting on Saturday, marking a significant step towards creating a comprehensive framework for the industry.

Chaired by filmmaker Shaji N Karun, the committee met with representatives from the Kerala Film Producers’ Association and the Film Distributors’ Association to discuss recommendations and concerns. Committee members B Unnikrishnan, state Chalachitra Academy chairman Prem Kumar, actor Nikhila Vimal and Chalachitra Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran took part in the meeting held in Kochi. The government had constituted the committee to formulate a film policy last year. However, actor Mukesh was dropped from the panel following sexual harassment allegations raised against him.

‘Panel will adopt a democratic approach’

Kerala Film Producers’ Association secretary B Rakesh, producers G Suresh Kumar, Sandra Thomas, Evershine Mani and Sandeep Senan, director Madhupal and Anil Thomas also attended Saturday’s meeting.

“We will meet with representatives from other associations in the coming days to gather recommendations,” Shaji N Karun told the media.

Promising that the committee will adopt a democratic approach, Prem Kumar said: “Everyone’s voice will be heard. The Chalachitra Academy will also cooperate with the committee.”

Industry representatives welcomed the initiative, acknowledging the need for a film policy similar to other states. B Rakesh, secretary of producers’ association, said: “The committee sought our suggestions for creating a film policy. Other states too have film policies. We also need to formulate one.”

MACTA Federation general secretary Baiju Kottarakkara complained that the federation was not informed about the policy formulation discussion. He demanded that MACTA Federation be included in the committee to create the policy.

In another development, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) called for a cinema code of conduct. “To rebuild the Malayalam film industry as an equal and safe workspace for all, we are commencing a series today with our proposed recommendations,” WCC said in a social media post.