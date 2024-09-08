Kerala rights panel calls for ban on film shootings in state-run hospitals

KOCHI: Months after the shooting of a Malayalam film starring Fahad Fazil at a state-run hospital triggered a row, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for a complete ban on shooting in government hospitals.

Commission member V K Beena Kumari has issued an order to avoid film shootings in government hospitals with 24 hour facilities like casualty department.

The order was issued in the case registerd with regard to the shooting of the movie in Angamaly Taluk Hospital in June, a statement said here on Sunday.

The panel warned the superintendent of the Taluk Hospital not to repeat such incidents.

It also asked the Director of Health Department to give necessary instructions to the superintendents of hospitals in the state in this regard.

In the report submitted by the Superintendent of Angamaly Taluk Hospital, it was said that the patients were given care despite the rush of shooting on June 27, it said.