MALAPPURAM: MLA P V Anvar on Saturday alleged that a conspiracy between ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan led to the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram rituals. Earlier, the MLA had accused the ADGP of disrupting some rituals during the pooram on April 19 and 20.

Anvar alleged that Satheesan collaborated with the ADGP to sabotage the pooram to help the BJP secure a victory in parliamentary election from the state.

The MLA said Satheesan aided the BJP in exchange for protection from an ED investigation into financial irregularities associated with his Punarjani flood rehabilitation scheme. Anvar was speaking to reporters after giving testimony to the police team led by Thrissur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Thomson Jose, who is investigating the MLA’s allegations regarding the misconduct of senior police officers, including Ajith Kumar, and the disruption of Thrissur Pooram.

“Satheesan met with several BJP leaders to shield himself from ED probe,” Anvar said. “What BJP wanted was an LS seat in Kerala. The most likely seat for it to win was Thrissur. To achieve this, they needed to turn public sentiment against government,” he said.

“Disrupting Thrissur Pooram was part of that plan. The conspiracy between the ADGP and Satheesan led to the disruption, and the outcome is BJP’s victory in Thrissur. The deal was no investigation into the Punarjani case,” he alleged. Anvar said Ajith Kumar met RSS’ Dattatreya Hosabale on Satheesan’s behalf. “The ADGP met the RSS leader to protect Satheesan from being investigated over Punarjani scheme. If an inquiry is initiated, Satheesan will be held accountable. The ADGP has connections with both RSS and UDF. A faction within the Congress is collaborating with the RSS,” Anvar claimed.

He said he provided the police team with proof and information to support his accusations. “I handed over four phone conversations I had with ex-Malappuram SP Sujith Das, with evidence of police involvement in gold smuggling cases,” he said. Asked if he had submitted any evidence or statements implicating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi, Anvar said: “The police are investigating criminal matters. I have raised political allegations against P Sasi. The police are only concerned with crimes.”