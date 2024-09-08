Metro Pink Line will be operational in two years, says Minister for Industries P Rajeev

KOCHI: The construction of Phase II of Kochi Metro, named the Pink Line, has been hastened to cater to the ever-expanding Infopark campus, which is witnessing the growth of IT ventures, Minister for Industries P Rajeeve said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after attending the switch-on ceremony for starting the viaduct construction on the 11.2 km-long section from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station to Infopark, a major milestone. The construction of the first pile is being done at Cochin SEZ station along the Seaport-Airport Road.

“Kochi Metro is particularly beneficial to women. Hence the name ‘Pink Line’ is apt. The line will be operational in another two years. Several big companies, including IBM, TCS and Wipro, have opened spaces in Infopark. We are getting several proposals from new companies to set up offices there. In the third phase, the Metro is planning to expand operations to the airport and then to the Global City near Angamaly,” the minister said.

Hibi Eden, MP, Uma Thomas, MLA, and Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Radhamani Pillai too attended the ceremony.

“The Pink Line will turn out to be the most financially viable section for the KMRL, as per the DPR. The maximum number of commuters are expected to travel in the section when it becomes operational,” said Hibi Eden MP.

Demand for solution to acute traffic congestion

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden and Uma Thomas brought the issue of severe traffic congestion on the stretch where Metro construction activities are progressing.

“The stretch is already witnessing severe traffic snarl-ups. The construction works are expected to last another two years. Hence priority should be given to address traffic hold-ups. Several alternative routes, even connecting interior roads, should be developed to decongest the main stretches. The KMRL did the same during the construction of Metro Phase 1 when it first developed 21 routes at a cost of Rs 32 crore. The same should be done on the Kakkanad stretch,” Hibi said.

Minister Rajeeve replied that a joint committee of seven departments has been formed to resolve the issues related to the Pink Line construction.