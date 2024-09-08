EXPRESS DIALOGUES | No regrets in life… everything is a great learning experience: Methil Devika

You are a reluctant entrant to the film industry. How did it happen?

I think it’s something that happened naturally. Everything is art. I refused earlier because dance was my focus. Had I taken up movies, no matter how much work I do in dance, the fraternity would always claim it’s because of my film background that I get opportunities. They would underestimate our work a lot. Now, it’s not like that. I have a corpus of 30-40 works behind me. A few of my dance works have become films themselves, like Sarpatatvam and the recent Crossover and Ahalya. They were also screened on big screens at events such as the Mumbai International Film Festival. So, entering films was a natural spillover. Vishnu Mohan, the director, always says he had to pursue me for one and a half years to get me to do this film and that he didn’t have to take that kind of effort even to make it (laughs out).

So what made you say yes this time?

Although I said no initially, the team and the way they interacted made me feel this is the right team. It’s a very simple role to which I can relate to. I just wanted to see how it is.

Have heard you rejected several movie offers earlier. Would you mind sharing which those films were?

If I say that, it’ll seem arrogant (smiles). Sathyan Anthikkad sir had approached me for Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Siddique-Lal for Kabuliwala. Recently, a big movie directed by a superstar... which turned out to be a blockbuster... was also offered to me. But then, my focus was only on my performance and creation.

How would you describe the shooting experience?

It was a great experience. The team was great and I was more like a child observing how people behave, how things are. We get to be part of the team that includes make-up artists, hairdressers... we get to listen to amazing stories of their experience and work. Overall, it was a fabulous experience.

So, your experience in film sets was not what is described in the Hema Committee report…

No, it wasn’t. It was a different experience for me. If we want, we can avoid many things. Even in dance performances, organisers can throw tantrums. So, if we want, we can avoid many things. But it could also be because I am an established dancer. We cannot expect all ladies to be empowered and bold. But still, the moment you say ‘no’, it is a ‘no’.