Super League Kerala kicks off with a scintillating match as Malappuram stuns Forca Kochi

KOCHI: The crowd erupted in joy to the beats of Sivamani as the curtain went up for Super League Kerala in Kochi on Saturday. The inaugural ceremony featured an electrifying lineup of performances by some of the most popular artists, including model and actress Jacqueline Fernandez, making it an unforgettable evening. In the opening match, Malappuram FC led by Indian footballer Anas Edathodika stole the show, winning 2-0. The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium witnessed a packed crowd of Malappuram FC and Forca Kochi FC fans.

Malappuram took an early lead in just the third minute of the play. Spanish forward Pedro Javier M (Manzi) leaped high to head home a well-placed cross from Malappuram’s Nandhu Krishna, leaving goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury helpless in the Kochi goal. In the 40th minute, Malappuram doubled their advantage through Faslurahman. Anas played a long ball into the Kochi penalty area, which Pedro Manzi headed into Faslu’s path. The 29-year-old forward slid onto the ball, slotting it past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. When the full-time whistle blew, Malappuram defeated Kochi with a score of 2-0.

The first edition of Super League Kerala received huge support from football fans, as the number of viewers in the stadium was comparatively high. The Super League Kerala 2024 will see six teams Calicut FC, Kannur Warriors FC, Kochi Forca FC, Malappuram FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Thrissur Magic FC compete in a home-and-away format. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. Fans of both Kochi Forca FC and Malappuram FC were happy that their teams played well on Saturday in Kochi.

“This is a welcome move on the part of the Kerala Football Association. The young talents from Kerala will get a chance to showcase their skills and play alongside some of the overseas players,” said Asif Shameer, who, along with his friends, travelled from Ponnani to Kochi.

The evening kicked off with S J Shekhar and rapper Fejo, whose energetic set transformed the stadium into a massive dance floor. With lights flashing and beats dropping, the crowd couldn’t help but groove along. Next up was legendary drummer Sivamani, who mesmerised everyone with his extraordinary percussion skills.