Suspended IPS Officer Sujith Das Accused of Sexual Abuse; FIR Awaited

MALAPPURAM: In a fresh trouble for suspended IPS officer Sujith Das, a woman hailing from Ponnani has accused him and other senior police officers of sexual abuse.

Besides Das, the complaint lodged at Ponnani police station on Saturday names former Ponnani CI Vinod Valiyattoor, who is now serving as Kottakkal CI. The woman also alleged that former Tirur DySP V V Benny, who is now the Tanur DySP, attempted to molest her, but she resisted his advances.

She also alleged that Benny made derogatory remarks against her. The incidents took place in 2022.

The Ponnani police said they will register an FIR based on the complaint only after a preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, Benny has filed a complaint with Malappuram police chief S Sasidharan against the television channel that aired the woman’s allegations.

“The channel is targeting me for investigating the Muttil tree-felling case, in which its owners are implicated. I urge the police chief to take action against the channel,” he said.

Vinod and Das too rubbished the allegation as baseless and an attempt to discredit them. Nilambur MLA P V Anvar criticised the police department for not registering an FIR.