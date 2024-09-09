Flawless! Guruvayur temple praised for holding 334 weddings

THRISSUR: Guruvayur temple on Sunday hosted a record number of 334 marriages, with the flawless arrangements receiving wide appreciation.

The marriages began at 4 am. Special counters were set up for bride and groom to collect their tokens, who were then lined up near the mandapam for their turn.

The devaswom had earlier restricted the number of people that could accompany the bride and groom to 20 plus along with 4 photographers. An additional mandapam was also set up to solemnise the wedding ceremonies.

The devaswom had also arranged more priests for the speedy completion of the rituals. Entry to the temple was diverted to other entrances to make the East Nada free of crowd.

The wedding ceremonies happened until the Uchapooja rituals inside the temple. As the weddings ceremonies were over, the East Nada entrance was opened for devotees to enter the temple.

Special arrangements were also made to avoid traffic congestion in the inner and outer ring road at Guruvayur. Additional parking facilities were also set up to avoid any issues on the day.

Though 350 marriages were booked on the day, due to double entry the number came down to 334. The co-ordination between devaswom, police and municipality made the day a flawless one, making history as far as temple is concerned.