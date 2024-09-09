Milma increase 5.52 per cent turnover, registers Rs 4,346 crore in FY 2023-24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, has posted a turnover of Rs 4,346.67 crore during the financial year 2023-24, marking an increase of 5.52% compared to last year.

In 2022-23, the turnover of Milma was Rs 4,119.25 crore. The figures were presented at its 51st annual General Body meeting held at the Milma Dairy at Kalpetta, Wayanad, on Saturday.

The meeting also approved a revenue budget of Rs 589.53 crore and a capital budget of Rs 70.18 crore. Besides, as Onam gift to farmers, Milma announced a cattle feed subsidy of Rs 100 per bag for 50 days.

Milma chairman K S Mani, who presided over the meeting, said Milma has been implementing a slew of projects focussing on increasing milk production and ensuring the well-being of dairy farmers.

“Milma and its regional unions have adopted various measures to keep cattle feed costs at affordable levels for farmers. Apart from giving additional price for milk, steps have been taken to offer attractive incentives to farmers to help them,” he said.

The meeting, which passed 10 resolutions, called for a round-the-year cattle feed subsidy for farmers. The other resolutions passed by the meeting included providing cost-effective medical aid, insurance cover for dairy farmers and cattle, interest-free loans for buying cattle, conducting a comprehensive survey of cattle and milk production figures of the state, fair value for the land of dairy cooperative societies and creating a certain percentage of fund for dairy farmers from the revenue of private players, who make profit in the state after obtaining milk from other states at a lower price.

Expressing solidarity with the people devastated by the recent landslide in Wayanad, the attendees of the annual meeting decided to contribute their sitting fee to the Dairy Cooperative Society of Chooralmala.