Scandals that hit Kerala's power corridors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala politics had its first accidental brush with a sex scandal about six decades ago when a senior politician met with a minor accident. Not only did it cost him his position within the party and the government but also led to the formation of a regional party that eventually altered the course of state politics.

The MeToo storm that has hit the Malayalam film industry has rekindled memories of sex scandals rocking the political milieu, which saw stalwarts losing their ministerial berths.

A regional political party in the state was born because of a sex scandal that shook the R Sankar ministry in 1964. If not for the ouster of 49-year-old Congress stalwart P T Chacko from the ministry, and his subsequent death due to a heart attack, Kerala Congress would not have come into existence. Interestingly, Chacko had to step down as home, revenue and law minister as he was seen travelling with a woman Congress leader, Padmam S Menon, in his car. Kerala has since then seen a slew of political sex scandals that have also tickled the conservative minds of society.

At least a few politicians were guarded in their approach when controversies raged in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report’s release in August. All India Congress Committee leader Simy Rosebell John, who alleged that a film industry-like casting couch was prevalent in politics, was expelled from the party. Her revelation is an isolated case as many in political parties do not show the guts to come out in the open, lest it affect their political careers in a field already a bastion of men.