Water crisis: Govt declares holiday for educational institutions in Kerala's capital on September 9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of the capital city had a harrowing experience as they were left without a water supply for the fourth straight day on Sunday. As residents suffered, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) continued to extend the deadline to restore the supply following a pipeline realignment work. A holiday was declared for educational institutions, including professional colleges, within the corporation on Monday on account of the water supply disruption. Kerala University postponed all examinations scheduled on Monday.

The issue caused a huge embarrassment to the government as the assurances of two ministers V Sivankutty and Roshy Augustine on restoring the water supply fell flat. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded action against the KWA officials responsible for the fiasco. CPM MLA from Vattiyoorkavu V K Prasanth made his displeasure public as wards in his constituency were among the worst hit.

As taps remained dry, residents began frantically calling for water supply through tankers of the KWA. However, due to the huge demand, most requests could not be met. Mayor Arya Rajendran said the corporation has requisitioned the service of 10 additional water tankers but it was highly unlikely that the demand could be addressed.

The issue triggered an uproar with BJP counsellors staging a protest in front of the secretariat late on Saturday. Carrying empty pots and vessels, they also took out a protest march on Sunday to the official residence of the water resources minister. Activists of the Mahila Congress took out a march to the Corporation office late on Sunday. Water supply in 46 wards was affected due to the realignment of pipelines. This was necessitated by the doubling work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line.

‘Pumping resumes’

On Sunday, KWA said pumping of water from Aruvikkara treatment plant has started after completion of pipeline work. According to KWA, supply to low-lying areas of the city will be resumed around midnight and to other areas in the early hours of Monday.