Anwar MLA says ADGP Ajith Kumar sabotaged cases, should be removed

MALAPPURAM: Alleging that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar sabotaged several sensational cases of political importance, MLA P V Anvar on Monday urged the government to remove him from the post. This is the first time Anvar has called on the government to take action after launching attacks against the ADGP last month. Anvar demanded Kumar’s removal after the ADGP wrote to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him to take action against Anvar if his allegations were proven false.

Addressing reporters in Malappuram, Anvar said the police team will not be able to conduct an impartial investigation as long as Kumar held the position. “Many people are afraid to come forward because Kumar still holds the position. Now, I demand that Kumar be removed. If he continues in his role, he will set a trap for me,” Anvar said.

He elaborated on his allegation that the team led by Kumar and former Malappuram SP Sujith Das tapped the phone calls of ministers, politicians, and journalists in the state, and claimed the team misused the tapping system intended to track Maoists, to track gold carriers and snatch a portion of the smuggled bounty.

Anvar named officers Jineesh K K, Sarath S, and Jayaprasad as responsible for tapping calls on behalf of top officials, with officer Roopesh facilitating the transfer of the recorded voices to Das and Kumar.

Notably, Anvar has ceased making allegations against CM’s political secretary, P Sasi. On who was shielding the ADGP, Anvar said he had no information on the matter.