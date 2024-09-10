Kerala: CPI wants action against ADGP over alleged RSS meet, LDF stays a divided house

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remains mum on the controversial meeting between ADGP M R Ajithkumar and RSS leaders, the Left remains a divided house on the issue. Putting the Left government under more pressure, the CPI has been pushing for action against the ADGP. The CPM meanwhile distanced itself from the row, but took a more cautious stance.

A day after the party leadership distanced itself from the ADGP row, CPM Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan said the government would investigate the meeting. Pinarayi has the ability to take appropriate action, said Vijayaraghavan.

Speaking to the media, state secretary M V Govindan said a decision on necessary action would be taken after the ongoing investigation led by the state police chief.

With the LDF meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the CPI is likely to take up the matter in the front. “It was something that shouldn’t have happened. The people have a right to know what transpired between a senior police official working with the state government and the RSS leadership. The demand has already been raised in the public sphere and will be raised at appropriate forums like the LDF,” said a senior leader. The CPI national leadership and the AIYF state leadership too came out demanding action.

The chief minister’s silence and the government’s reluctance to come out with a clear position have irked many within the Left. A section within the Left front, especially the CPI, feels that the new developments and the subsequent controversy surrounding the RSS meeting could alienate the minority communities, in turn harming the LDF electoral prospects.

CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday sought more clarity on the ADGP meeting with RSS leaders. Echoing demands raised by the state party, Raja said the purpose of the visit should come out. Speaking to the media in Delhi, the CPI secretary said the party has sought a detailed report from its state unit on the whole issue.