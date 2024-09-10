MLA Chandy Oommen’s name included in NHAI empanelled advocates list

KOCHI: In an unexpected move, Congress MLA Chandy Oommen has been included in the list of empanelled advocates for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the BJP-led government.

The regional office of NHAI, Kerala has published a list of 63 empanelled advocates, which includes Chandy Oommen’s name. This development comes as a surprise, given the political affiliations involved. Lawyers having links with the CPM and other political parties are also included in the list. The list was published on September 7 by S K Mallik, General Manager, RO-Kerala NHAI. It stated that the empanelled advocates were roped in for their engagement to LA cases/Arbitration/ court cases, etc.

Chandy Oommen said, “I applied for the empanellment of advocates in NHAI before I become an MLA. I was included in the list published in November 2022 for which I had made an application. This is a renewed list and not a fresh appointment. I have not given any No Objection Certificate to NHAI to renew the list.”

He further said that the NHAI had sought some certificates, which were submitted from his office. “It is not a political appointment or an appointment by the Central government. The appointment is made purely by the regional officer of the NHAI. This was only the continuation of the previous list. This appointment is exclusively for the Alappuzha project.

When asked about whether he would quit the post, Chandy Oommen said, “I will discuss this matter with my party leadership and take an appropriate decision.”