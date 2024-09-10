Suicide rate high among married men in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: As another World Suicide Prevention Day comes along, Kerala is grappling with a serious issue — an alarming rise in suicide cases, particularly among men.

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, the male-female suicide ratio in Kerala stands at a staggering 80:20. The number of suicides reported in the state increased from 8,490 in 2022 to 10,972 in 2023 — with men accounting for 8,811 cases. Family issues are cited as the major reason behind this tragic trend.

A closer look at the data reveals that 56% of those who ended their lives were above 45 years of age. Of them, 76.6% were married people, highlighting a high number of suicides among married men in particular.

“Kerala is facing a dangerous situation,” said senior consultant psychologist Dr P N Suresh Kumar. “In Western countries, suicides are more common among unmarried individuals. However, in our state, marriage itself seems to be a risk factor. According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, the national suicide rate in 2022 was 13 per 100,000 people, while it was 28.81 in Kerala. This is a warning for state to adopt urgent preventive measures,” he said.

‘Men above 45 years most vulnerable; family conflicts significant stressors’

Dr Suresh said the most vulnerable demographic in Kerala is men above 45 years, who often face declining mental and physical health.

“Being a married man in this age group, with significant family responsibilities, increases the risk. Family conflicts can serve as a significant stressor for this group, making them more prone to suicide. It is crucial to ensure suicide prevention programmes tailored specifically for this population,” he added.

Rajagopalan P, administrator of the Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre in Kozhikode, echoed these concerns, highlighting the immense financial and emotional pressure faced by men in Kerala.

“The burden of being the head of a family is a major factor behind the rise in suicides among men. The financial and emotional conflicts men encounter are far greater than what society often acknowledges. Many men try to suppress these struggles and avoid seeking medical help due to societal expectations,” Rajagopalan said.

Beyond family conflicts, cultural factors also play a significant role. Men in Kerala are more susceptible to alcohol and drug addiction, both of which are difficult to recover from and often contribute to suicidal tendencies.