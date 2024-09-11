Experts urge fin panel to consider the elderly in resource allocation

KOCHI: The need to integrate the elderly population as a criteria for intergovernmental fiscal transfers is gaining momentum, potentially benefiting states like Kerala with a proportionally larger elderly population.

States like Kerala, which successfully controlled their population growth, saw their share of tax receipts decrease following the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations. The Commission’s use of the 2011 census, instead of the 1971 census, disproportionately affected these states. They have long argued that they are being penalised for their achievements in population control, as the newer census data reduced their share of tax revenue.

Kerala is hosting a conclave of five opposition-ruled states on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss strategies for ensuring their fiscal needs are addressed in the upcoming 16th Finance Commission.

A recent policy paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, ‘Tax Transfers and Demographic Transition: Empirical Evidence for 16th Finance Commission’ (August 2024), authored by Yadawendra Singh and Lekha Chakraborty, highlights the necessity of considering the elderly population in formula-based intergovernmental fiscal transfers.

The study suggests that incorporating the elderly population (60+ years) into the tax devolution formula could significantly alter resource distribution among states, benefiting those with higher elderly populations. The authors recommend that the Sixteenth Finance Commission should consider demographic changes by incorporating the share of the elderly population to working-age population ratio as a criterion to promote a more equitable and efficient allocation of resources. The 15th Finance Commission recommended a weightage of 12.5% for demographic performance, 45% for income distance, 15% each for population and area, 10% for forest and ecology, and 2.5% for tax and fiscal efforts for horizontal devolution.

However, Yadawendra Singh pointed out that relying on the 2011 Census figures for devolution purposes has created a horizontal imbalance, negatively impacting states like Kerala that have made significant progress in demographic transition.

“India’s population pyramid has a broad base, indicating a large young population, which narrows towards the top, representing a smaller elderly population. In contrast, Kerala’s population pyramid is broader at the top, with approximately 24.15% of males and 27.53% of females aged 60 and above. Other states with higher percentages of elderly populations include Goa, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, all with over 10% of their population aged 60 and above,” he told TNIE.

Mohan R, a former IRS officer and expert on finance commissions and tax devolution, acknowledged that Kerala’s tax share has been significantly impacted in the last FC recommendation. He pointed out that Kerala being a high per capita state, faced additional challenges, including a disadvantage in the distance criterion.