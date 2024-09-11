Finally, CM Pinarayi breaks silence, rejects allegations of links with RSS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of an LDF meeting, in which the CPI is set to raise the controversy surrounding ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan finally broke his silence on the allegations of RSS links. In his first public response since the controversy over the ADGP-RSS meeting erupted almost a week ago, Pinarayi contemptuously rejected Opposition’s charges of the CPM-RSS understanding.

Speaking at the Kovalam area committee office inauguration on Tuesday, Pinarayi unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress, listing out instances of Congress leaders’ leaning towards the Sangh Parivar. “A section has been indulging in a major campaign that the CPM has RSS links. At no stage has the CPM indulged in any sort of RSS appeasement. The CPM has lost many lives in RSS attacks. It was the CPM which always resisted the Sangh Parivar and opposed communalism. Never was there any kind of compromise with the RSS. Everyone knows who said he has stood guard for RSS shakhas,” said Pinarayi, in an apparent reference to KPCC president K Sudhakaran. Noticeably, in spite of his almost hour-long outburst, Pinarayi maintained total silence on the allegations raised by Left MLA P V Anvar against the ADGP.

Minutes after Pinarayi cornered him, Sudhakaran shot back saying Pinarayi has been living on the BJP’s mercy. If not, he would have gone to jail long ago, said Sudhakaran while talking to the media in Kollam. “Pinarayi Vijayan has surrendered before the RSS and has been its slave for long. Now, he’s on a rampage against others after his RSS links got exposed,” said Sudhakaran, who challenged the CM to reveal the agenda of the ADGP-RSS meeting.