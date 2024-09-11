Sanju Samson turns Malappuram FC co-owner

KOCHI: Cricketer Sanju Samson has expanded his involvement in the sports world by stepping into the business side of sporting teams. The India wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals captain has taken on a new role as a co-owner of Super League Kerala side Malappuram FC.

The announcement comes just two days after Malappuram FC won the first-ever match of the high-profile football league, defeating Forca Kochi 2-o at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Forca Kochi is owned by actor Prithviraj.

Kerala Football Association (KFA) general secretary P Anilkumar, who is also the secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), welcomed Sanju Samson’s induction as a co-owner of Malappuram FC.

“All sporting personalities should come together like this for the development of sports. Earlier in ISL, cricketers took on the roles of co-owners,” he pointed out, adding that Sanju’s presence will be a boost for Super League Kerala.

Malappuram FC will play its home matches at the 30,000-capacity Malappuram District Sports Complex Stadium, also known as the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Sanju joins a group of co-owners that includes V A Ajmal Bismi, Dr Anvar Ameen Chelat, and Baby Neelambra.

Sanju was also part of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup earlier this year and is currently representing India D in the Duleep Trophy.