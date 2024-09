KOCHI: The renowned Thrikkakara temple in Kochi is one of the few shrines in Kerala dedicated to Lord Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishu. Myth has it that Thrikkakara is also where Lord Vamana met King Mahabali, and is the reason why Onam is celebrated ardently in the region.

Hence, it was only natural that the place also serve as the abode of the benevolent and generous demon king. The decision was taken. A prominent spot on the corner of the temple’s right entrance was selected for installing a bronze statue of King Mahabali. A sum of Rs 1 crore was allotted for the project.

That was in 2016. Eight years later, all that graces the spot is a half-built, fully-neglected ‘Smriti Mandapam’. No statue.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had on October 21, 2016, decided to construct the ‘Smriti Mandapam’ at the temple, one of the 105 Vaishnav temples in the country, and install the king’s statue. The work began and the foundation and the mandapam were built within a year. Then things came to a standstill.

Ajay Tharayil, the then TDB member, blamed some members for stalling the project mid-way by giving it a “political and religious contour.”

“The TDB decided to set up a bronze statue of the Mahabali, considering the region’s historical prominence with regard to the demon king, as per the myth. A sum of Rs 1 crore was allotted in the budget too. However, certain members in TDB opposed the project midway and the work was suspended. There has been no progress since... think the TDB has dropped the project,” said Ajay, a Congress leader under whom the project took shape.

“People could connect the myth related to the harvest festival of Onam, that is centered around the Mahabali. That was our idea, but then it was given a political and religious contours,” Ajay said.

‘Difference of opinion in TDB over statue’s design stalled project’

Ajay expressed confidence that if the Congress comes to power, the project will be implemented.

In between, a writ petition was filed against installation of a statue of King Mahabali within the “precincts of a temple dedicated to Lord ‘Vamana’”. However, sources said it was disposed of, after the TDB contended that it purchased 5.680 cents for the purpose just outside the temple compound.