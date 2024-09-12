Airport rip-off: CIAL users pay for expansion that doesn’t happen

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), which is celebrating its silver jubilee year, is staring at stagnancy and possible degrowth as not enough attention is being paid to its expansion and development.

Instead, insiders and fliers say, the company is diverting the huge user development fees (UDF) it is collecting from passengers to cater to its ultra-rich customers even as a bulk of its profits are doled out to its big shareholders as dividends sacrificing future potential.

The result: the airport's immediate expansion projects such as the new international terminal and cargo complex are moving at a snail's pace while there seems to be no concrete plan to construct the second runway, which is a must given the robust growth in the Indian aviation sector.

The biggest issue that has riled the passengers is the user development fees, which the CIAL imposed from 2022-23. The domestic fliers are charged Rs 270/passenger as UDF while overseas travellers are charged Rs 670/ticket.

The user fees have helped the CIAL to report buoyant growth in its profits. Consider this: the user development fee, which contributed Rs 114.59 crore to CIAL's profits in the year ended March 31, 2023, increased to Rs 189.78 crore in 2023-24. The airport's net profit for 2023-24 was Rs 412.58 crore. In other words, UDF contributed to nearly 46% of its bottomline.

"Instead of improving the facilities for the ordinary passengers from the money collected, CIAL was spending the money on its golf course, building a 5-star hotel and establishing a new business jet terminal," said a source. "The business jet terminal, built with an investment of Rs 30 crore, is meant only for a handful of billionaires,” he alleged.

Last year, the CIAL gave out a dividend of 35% and this year the proposal is to increase it further to 45-50%. This would mean that nearly Rs 206 crore of its profits of Rs 412 crore will go out as dividend.

"This is unsustainable. You need to build reserves to fund your future plans, like land acquisition for building the second runway," pointed out a board member.

Speaking at TNIE's Express Dialogues programme recently, V J Kurian, CIAL's former managing director, stressed the importance of building a secondary runway.

"The 2012 recarpeting highlighted the need for a secondary runway to avoid future closures. Buying 300-350 acres of land in the next two years and planning for a secondary runway is essential. This will avoid disruptions during the next recarpeting in 2028. Unfortunately, the focus is on short-term gains and dividends, rather than long-term development. The PPP model's limitation is that stakeholders prioritise personal gains over project development," Kurian had said.