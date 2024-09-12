Consumers oppose KSEB proposal for power tariff hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There has been significant opposition from various quarters, including consumers, urging the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) to reject the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) proposal for a power tariff hike.

The public hearing, held at the Panchayat Association Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed unruly scenes, particularly when KSEB Chairman Biju Prabhakar attempted to present a PowerPoint on the board’s goals for a ‘powerful Kerala’ by 2030, as advised by KSERC Chairman T.K. Jose. His presentation was interrupted by representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leading to a heated exchange between AAP and CPM supporters.

Public discontent was evident regarding the KSEB’s proposal for a summer tariff, which many argued was unjust and contrary to the law.

Critics maintained that the burden of higher tariffs should not fall on consumers due to the board’s necessity to purchase power at high rates from external sources. Applause frequently erupted in support of speakers opposing the tariff hike. Additional concerns were raised about smart meters, fixed charges, delays in hydroelectric projects, the Time of Day billing system—which could impact consumer privacy—and the high salaries of KSEB employees.

A particularly contentious moment occurred when a person, claiming affiliation with ‘Maoist Kerala,’ threatened the commission with disruptive actions unless the power tariff was reduced. This individual also stated he would protest by entering the KSEB office 'naked.' Despite this, the commission’s chairman and members took no action to remove the person from the venue.

The public hearing also saw clashes between CPM and AAP supporters, with the police presence being inadequate to manage the situation effectively.

KSEB officials addressed the concerns raised during the hearing. P.S. Prasanth, General Secretary of the Kerala Electricity Officers’ Confederation, indicated that the regulatory commission would decide on the tariff hike within the next two months, following the completion of hearings across all three zones.

Prasanth noted that while the KSERC had acknowledged the KSEB’s revenue gap, convincing the commission of the necessity for a tariff increase had proven challenging for the board.