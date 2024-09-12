Kerala: High-level team records statement of ADGP Ajith Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level team conducting an inquiry into the allegations raised against the Law and Order ADGP, M. R. Ajith Kumar, recorded his statements on Thursday.

The statements were recorded by the State Police Chief, Shaik Darvesh Sahib, at the Police Headquarters in the presence of IG G. Sparjan Kumar and Crime Branch SP S. Madhusoodanan, who are the other two members of the inquiry team.

Being the senior officer, the police chief personally sought the statements of the ADGP. The ADGP is understood to have given his version as he had also requested an inquiry into the allegations levelled by PV Anvar MLA, describing them as baseless.

Meanwhile, the inquiry team has recommended a Vigilance inquiry into the allegations of amassment of wealth by the ADGP. Anvar had alleged that Ajith was constructing a palatial building for himself at Kowdiar, which cost several crores.