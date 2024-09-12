MLA Anvar raises fresh allegations against M R Ajith Kumar and P Sasi

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar levelled fresh allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and CM’s political secretary P Sasi on Wednesday. Anvar told reporters in Malappuram that the two withheld crucial intelligence reports from the CM regarding a meeting between senior RSS leaders and the ADGP.

According to Anvar, the CM was kept in the dark regarding an intelligence report that contained details about the meeting.

“The CM was unaware of the report initially,” said Anvar, emphasising that it was an intentional act of betrayal by those close to the CM. He further stated that once the CM becomes aware of the suppression of the report, corrective measures would be taken.

Anvar went on to highlight the growing influence of the RSS within the Kerala Police, saying, “The RSS within the police is creating a difficult situation for the force.” He alleged that the RSS influence has been affecting administration and law enforcement in the state.

Anvar also raised the 2018 arson case at the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri, claiming that police’s efforts to investigate the incident were compromised. He alleged that the police had initially tried to protect the suspects linked to the RSS.

“The DySP who probed the case had acted as a BJP booth agent in the Lok Sabha elections,” Anvar said. According to him, it was only after the direct intervention of the chief minister that a new team was formed to arrest the accused.