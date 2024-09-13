KSEB to get 500MW solar power by 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB has signed an agreement with the PSU, Solar Energy Corporation of India, to procure 500 MW power. The agreement is for 25 years and the KSEB will start getting power by September 2026.

The agreement was signed by SECI general manager (commercial) A K Naik and KSEB chief engineer (commercial) G Sajeev in the presence of Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty at his office in the Secretariat.

Currently, the KSEB has to shell out Rs 13,000 crore towards annual purchase of power from outside. The aim of the KSEB is to bring it down by at least 10 % which led it to scout for cheaper power sources that ended up in signing an agreement with SECI.

“The solar power will be used during peak hours after 6 pm. While the solar energy will be used during day time and during peak hours, for two hours, the battery storage system will be utilised,” said Krishnankutty.