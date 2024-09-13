Sitaram Yechury's demise, a big blow to democracy, secular polity

Com. Sitaram Yechury’s demise is a big blow to Indian democracy and secular polity in general and the revolutionary movement of the working class in particular. As general secretary of the CPM over the past nine years, he had been leading the party and steering it ahead through some of its most difficult times.

Com. Sitaram rose to prominence as a student leader opposing the National Emergency. As the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, he was courageous enough to lead the students on a march to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s official residence and demand her resignation as the Chancellor of JNU.

At the young age of 33, Com. Sitaram was elected as a member of the Central Committee and at just 40 years of age, he became a member of the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M). He had played a lead role in drafting the political, strategic and tactical line of the CPI(M) in the face of the changing international and national scenarios.

Com. Sitaram had a sound knowledge of Indian history, society, culture and polity as well as current affairs and international relations. He had the innate ability to explain the principles of Marxism, Leninism and dialectical materialism in such a way that even the most ordinary minds could make sense of his words.

Com. Sitaram was truly a people’s parliamentarian. During his two terms as a member of the Rajya Sabha he always ensured that the issues of ordinary and poor people were addressed first and foremost by Parliament. In fact, his concern for the marginalised and downtrodden is most well reflected in the Common Minimum Programme which he helped to draft, during UPA I.

Com. Sitaram was convinced that for Indian democracy to sustain, its secular - federal character should be protected and that all sections of the people in the country should have an equal say in managing its affairs. The CPI(M)’s stances on issues like revocation of Article 370, CAA, Electoral Bonds etc. and his battles to take them forward as the party’s general secretary, even at the level of the Supreme Court, underscores that conviction.