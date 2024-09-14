20 AMMA members have sought FEFKA help to form trade union: B Unnikrishnan

KOCHI: Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B Unnikrishnan has said that a few members of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have approached him to form a trade union.

“A few members of AMMA have expressed their wish to form a trade union under FEFKA, retaining the nature of their parent organisation. The decision can be made only after discussing it in the general council,” he told reporters in Kochi.

The move comes following the resignation of the AMMA executive committee, including president Mohanlal, after the release of the Hema Committee report.

Responding to the move, Jayan Cherthala, a member of the ad hoc committee, said that the association does not have a plan to constitute a trade union. “The association was formed and registered as a charitable organisation and will continue to function as the same. There is no such plan to create a trade union. The members of the executive committee are unaware of the move,” he told TNIE, adding that AMMA expects FEFKA to reveal the names of the twenty people who approached the federation. “The annual general body meeting was held only two months ago. No one among the 506 members raised a demand to constitute a trade union. I expect him to name the twenty members who approached FEFKA,” added Jayan.